The Lucky Fours 4-H Club met recently and elected officers for the 2020 4-H year. Officers include Cara Sheets, president; James Sheets, vice-president; Addie McGarry, secretary; Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden, treasurer; Leah Swatzel, historian; Caden Cline, recreation, and Leah Drogula, health and safety officer. The club discussed goals for the year, including preparations for participation in county and state project judgings, the Ohio 4-H Health and Safety Skit competition, Ohio 4-H Dog Bowl, and Ohio 4-H Rabbit Bowl.

Load comments