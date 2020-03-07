The Lucky Fours 4-H Club met recently and elected officers for the 2020 4-H year. Officers include Cara Sheets, president; James Sheets, vice-president; Addie McGarry, secretary; Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden, treasurer; Leah Swatzel, historian; Caden Cline, recreation, and Leah Drogula, health and safety officer. The club discussed goals for the year, including preparations for participation in county and state project judgings, the Ohio 4-H Health and Safety Skit competition, Ohio 4-H Dog Bowl, and Ohio 4-H Rabbit Bowl.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.