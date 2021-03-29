The Lucky Fours 4-H Club recently elected officers for the 2021 4-H year. Officers include Cara Sheets, president; Addie McGarry, vice-president; James Sheets, treasurer; Ruby Casteel, secretary; Eleanor Van Hook, historian; Ellie-Kate Beck-Aden, recreation officer, and Leah Swatzel, health and safety officer.
The club also participated in a virtual escape room and learned more about project registration. The deadline to register for 4-H is April 1, 2021. For more information about the Lucky Fours 4-H Club, please contact club advisor Christie Beck at beck@ohio.edu.
