OLD WESTBURY, NY – Madelyn Roth-Wadsworth of Athens was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at New York Institute of Technology. Roth-Wadsworth, who is studying Digital Film and Television Production, was among 545 students named to the list. To qualify for this academic honor, a student must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 and complete 12 or more credit hours without any incomplete grades.
