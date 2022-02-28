Athens County Public Libraries and Rural Action’s Community Makerspace are partnering this March and April to help area teens create upcycled looks for the upcoming prom season.
Here is a full schedule of activities:
- Tuesday, March 8 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Athens Public Library— fabric flower corsages
- Tuesday, March 15 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Plains Public Library — jewelry making
- Tuesday, March 22 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — fashion masks
- Saturday, April 16 and 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Athens Makerspace — general prom prep with upcycled fabric
Attendees can bring an item of clothing themselves, or use one of the pieces of donated formal wear items while available, to combine fabric, buttons, ribbons and more to create something unique. Sewing help will be provided along with no-sew options.
