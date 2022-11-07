Mammals Activity at Burr Oak Saturday Nov 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLOUSTER — A family-oriented nature event will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Burr Oak State Park Located at 10220 Burr Oak Lodge Road in Glouster.From 1 p.m. until 3p.m., a program entitled, Mammals of Ohio will be taking place. Participants will meet at the lodge lobby to learn about different mammals that are native to Ohio.Mammal pelts and skulls will be available for participants to examine during the programBurr Oak State Park is a resort park that offers hiking trails, a lodge, rental cottages, a campground and a lake where visitors can fish or go boating.For more information on either of these activities call 740-767-3570. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burr Oak Mammal Park Pelt Zoology Touristic Facilities Participant Skull Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Athens High School teacher arrested in prostitution sting Athens City Schools, employees accused of bullying, racial discrimination Dogs maul bicyclist near Lake Hope Richards' late heroics leads Buckeyes past Loudonville Pomeroy man charged with murder of Buchtel man Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.