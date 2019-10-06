The Athens County Economic Development Council (ACEDC) and Project Rise: Athens Meigs ESC offered high school students from all Athens County districts an opportunity to partake in National Manufacturing Day on Friday, Oct. 4. Participating schools toured several of the county’s manufacturing companies including Athens Mold & Machine, RXQ Compounding, Quidel, Stirling Ultracold, Rocky Brands and TS Tech.
Following the tours, students met at the Tri-County Career Center for a panel about the state of manufacturing, where it is going and how students can start their careers. Panelists included representatives from organizations who are working in or with the southeast Ohio manufacturing sector. Students also had the opportunity to ask panelists questions about career trajectories.
Held annually on the first Friday in October, Manufacturing Day helps show the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders.
Neill Lane, President and CEO of Global Cooling Inc., expressed delight in participating in Athens County’s 1st Annual Manufacturing Day. “As manufacturer of Stirling Ultracold ultra-low temperature freezers, our manufacturing team is key to our global success. That is why we view this as a great opportunity to show high school students the potential career paths we have here in Southeastern Ohio.”
