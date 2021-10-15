Marc Reitter, recently named president and chief operating officer of AEP Ohio, has joined the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Board of Trustees.
Reitter, who has been with AEP since 2002, most recently served as vice president for regulatory and finance. He was promoted to his current position in Aug. 2021. His new role makes him responsible for all aspects of electric service for Ohio customers and leads more than 1,500 employees, according to the company.
“AEP Ohio has a long history of supporting the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio,” said Reitter. “I’m honored to contribute to this great organization as a board member and help further its mission of creating resources and opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens.”
“The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is delighted to welcome Marc Reitter to our board. Marc’s passion for helping others and his experience in business and finance will be tremendous assets to our mission,” said Cara Dingus Brook, president and CEO. “We’re also excited to continue our long-standing partnership with AEP Ohio. We’ve accomplished a great deal by working together, and we look forward to building on this success in the future.”
Reitter, 43, earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University. An Ohio native, Reitter also serves as board chair for Goodwill Columbus and is a member of the governing board for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio. He resides in Granville with his wife and three children.
The Board of Trustees manages the corporate business and affairs of the Foundation in accordance with the purpose of the Foundation, which is to create opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. The board currently has 14 members with responsibility for policy-making, strategic planning, review, funding, and community relations.
The work of FAO is largely achieved through the engagement, strong support and expertise provided by the Board of Trustees. Each member, past and present, has contributed tremendously to the Foundation’s mission and is highly regarded for his or her efforts and dedication to the region.
To learn more about the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and opportunities to give, grow and create with FAO, visit appalachianohio.org or call 740-753-1111.
