Program To Go - Plant Hangers
Make a lovely new plant hanger for your home with used bike tires! Take and Make kit includes small pot, potting soil, spider plant, bike tire strips and instructions.
- Call to pick up at the Chauncey Public Library between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., daily March 3-17.
- events.myacpl.org (740) 797-2512
St. Patrick's Day Orb: Take-&-Make Craft
We provide directions, the photocopied design, and a green marker. You will need to provide some glue, scissors, and a blunt tapestry needle or dry ink pen.
- Call to pick up at the Nelsonville Public Library between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., daily Feb. 24 – March 19.
- events.myacpl.org (740) 753-2118
Program To Go - Egg Shaker Pet
Make a super fun easy shaker pet with your toddler or preschool aged child. Kit includes everything you need to make a shaker pet and three fillers so your child can hear the difference each filling makes. Kit also comes with an easy rhyme lyric sheet to give you some practice!
- Call to pick up from any Athens County Public Library between 10-3, daily March 8-15
- events.myacpl.org
Program To Go with Rural Action: Waking up for Spring!
Signs of spring are happening all around us, slowly but surely. What's will bloom next? Who will be the first to nest? What signs of spring can you hear? smell? see? Or even taste? Let's find out on this weeks field trip!
- Call ahead for a program to-go bag at any library on Thursday, March 11, then tune in to the virtual field trip the next day.
- events.myacpl.org
Live Storytime for Adults: A Short Story by E. L. Doctorow [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]
Librarian Todd will read, "The Writer in the Family", which originally appeared in the August 1984 issue of Esquire Magazine. Afterwards there will be time for a brief group discussion.
- Please register via the Library Calendar so we can send you an invitation to attend this online event. Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m.
- Register at events.myacpl.org
FEAST at Home: Sweet and Sour Cabbage + Raw Apple Crisp (Program to Go)
Registrants will receive an easy recipe with ingredients to make this dish that includes fresh local produce and other healthy whole foods. Ingredients will be available for pick up at the Nelsonville Public Library. Step-by-step recipe instructions and information about the ingredients will be sent to the email address used to register and will also be posted on our website.
- Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 4-5:30 p.m.
- Register at events@myacpl.org
