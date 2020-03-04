The Southeast Ohio Regional Kitchen announced Tuesday that it will be participating in the 18th annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and the senior neighbors who rely on the vital service to remain healthly and independent at home. The celebration will include various activities throughout the month of March, including:
- Meals on Wheels Pet Program food/fund drives going on all month at White’s Mill (2 Whites Mill Drive Athens, OH), Friendly Paws (940 E. State St, Athens, OH) and PetSmart (743 E. State St., Athens, OH) All funds and pet food collected will go towards feeding the loving companion pets of our Meals on Wheels clients.
- Restaurant fundraisers for our Meals on Wheels program will be taking place at: Casa Nueva (6 W. State St, Athens, OH), all tips left for the month of March to support Meals on Wheels, The Pig Skin Bar and Grille (38 N. Court St. Athens, OH) donating a portion of proceeds from select menu items to support Meals on Wheels and Hocking Hills Winery (30402 Freeman Rd. Logan, OH), donating 10 percent of all sales on Saturday March 21 from 1-10 p.m.
Like the SE Ohio Foodbank & Kitchen on Facebook for continued updates.
”The services we provide are a lifeline for seniors in our area and the need is rapidly increasing,” said Andrew Mayle, Food and Nutrition Director for the Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Regional Kitchen. “Together, we can keep our senior neighbors well-nourished, feeling safer and more connected to our community as they age.”
The Southeast Ohio Regional Kitchen provides services through Meals on Wheels for almost 300 hundred Athens and Hocking County seniors. Along with home-delivered meals, Meals on Wheels also operates senior dining sites in Athens County and Hocking County where seniors can get a free meal as well enjoy fellowship with peers.
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Since 2002, community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.
“The month of March is a fitting time to not only celebrate the successful history of Meals on Wheels, but also bring us together to support a solution that will strengthen communities into the future,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “With 12,000 Americans turning 60 each day, now is the time to invest in these vital programs so that we can provide every senior in need with the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that will enable them to live healthier and independent in their own homes.”
For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute or speak out for the seniors in your area this March, contact the Foodbank at 740-385-6813 or visiting their facebook at @SeOhioFoodbank.
