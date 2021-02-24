Marian Bush Nolan once wrote a column for the Athens Messenger during the early 1930’s, in the midst of the national depression. By this time, she had gained her formal education in journalism at Ohio University and at Ohio State University. She had been trotting around the U.S. as a reporter, re-write editor, and a freelance writer for newspapers in Cleveland, New York, Washington D.C., Tampa Florida, and Boston. Marian also spent three years in London, England. So it would be safe to say that she had been around the block.
Her column gave great testimony to her hometown of Athens, OH. She declared, “It’s the best little town I have ever seen.”
“Athens looks prosperous” she noted while recalling beggars and apple stands on the street corners in bigger cities. Marian was just back for a visit. Still she knew many people as she made a trip down Court Street. She talked with Mrs. C.M. Gill as she ordered an ice cream soda at Cline’s Drug Store. At the post office she met Mrs. O.F. Peoples and Postmaster Harry McKinstry.
“Where’s the depression?” Marian asked Earl Beckley from Beckley’s Clothing Store on Court Street. The depression surely hit many in the area, but she noticed that no one looked down hearted.
Marian liked the look of the old homestead and eventually came back to Athens to live and to write for the Athens Messenger as the society and women’s page editor from 1933 to 1946. A society editor’s job is to report on social and cultural events in the community. This would include important weddings (a description of the bride’s dress would be necessary), teas, and other local soirees. Even a bit of gossip can be seen on the society page. Another must is for the editor to drop as many names as possible in a 500-word article as demonstrated in the above paragraph.
Marian was born in 1902 and was the daughter of Athens Messenger publisher, Frederick W. Bush and Georgia Hall Jones Bush. She was also an airplane pilot and a second lieutenant with the Civil Air Patrol during World War II. By 1944 one in four members of the Civil Air Patrol was a woman. They were flying important inland surveillance missions, guarding the home skies.
If anyone has any comments or memories of Ms. Nolan, please drop me an email. I will add it to my notes. John Halley: jhalley@athensmessenger.com.
