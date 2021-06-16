MARIETTA — Approximately 160 students were named to the Spring 2021 Dan's High Honors List at Marietta College based out of Marietta Ohio. In order to achieve this distinction, students must have completed at least 15 credit hours during the semester and maintained at least a 3.75 grade point average.
Becca Robinson of Athens was one of those students. She is majoring in Theater and graduated from Alexander High School.
Marietta College is a private liberal arts college that was officially chartered back in 1835. Currently, the university serves 1,200 full time students.
