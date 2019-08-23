Marietta Memorial Hospital’s new Athens Department of Primary Care office will host a public open house on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 5-7 p.m. The new clinic is located at 26 E. Park Drive, Suite 15 behind the Athens Community Center.

The office aims to give the Athens community access to health experts who collaborate together to ensure patients receive the most advanced care in the region for their lifestyle.

Memorial Health System is a not-for-profit integrated health system lead by a volunteer board of community members. It is comprised of a network of locations and specialties provided by more than 2,000 employees that include two hospitals (Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital), outpatient service sites, and provider clinics.

