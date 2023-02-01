This will be the final episode of Marion Crawley’s adventures during WWII, based on his book, “CBI Radioman, A Memoir”.
The longtime Athens resident is known locally for his involvement in the Boy Scouts and the local amateur radio club. He was also a linotype operator at the Athens Messenger when the Messenger was located on West Union Street.
But before those Athens days, Marion spent several years in the US Army Air Force as a radio operator. He was on countless bombing missions in the China/ Burma/ India Theater. In previous installments of these military days, we found out about his involvement with a ‘top secret’ bombing invention using a radio-controlled bomb. The operator could steer the bomb to its target. It was known as the Azon Bomb.
At one point the whole mission using this new technology was scrapped. Then it was reinstated and the Azon crew went on to one successful mission after another. One of their biggest and most important missions was to destroy the Bridge on the River Kwai in Burma. This is the same bridge that was featured in the 1957 award winning Hollywood movie of the same name. British and American prisoners of war and Burmese civilian prisoners were forced to build this huge bridge for the Japanese invaders as part of their attempted conquest of Burma and China.
The conditions for this construction project were horrific. Prisoners died of diseases, heat stroke, and just plain cruelty by the Japanese. It was estimated that as many as 16,000 POWs died during the construction of this bridge. It was known as the ‘Death Railway’ and the pride of the Japanese. There had been a number of attempts to blow up the bridge by British and American bombers. All missed their target.
At some point, there was a ‘top secret’ plan to use the high tech Azon bomb and the Azon bomb crew. Marion was a part of this mission. The planes had to fly at a very low altitude on their way to the bridge in order to avoid Japanese radar. Approaching the bridge, at only 300 feet, they were easy targets for ground artillery. The plane’s gunners took their position. Marion was in charge of opening the bomb doors. All at once, Japanese guns were fired from below, followed by American return fire from above. Then bombs were dropped from several planes. Then the smoke cleared, the crews could see that the mission was successful.
The Bridge on the River Kwai was no more. Research shows that the Royal Canadian Air Force was also involved in this raid. On the way back to base, Marion’s plane got into trouble. A bullet from the enemy had taken out the plane’s lights and its IFF (Friend or Foe radio system). If a plane were to come toward the base without identification (using the IFF radio signals), the plane might be thought as an enemy plane. Marion was in charge of this big problem. Marion’s plane, without the IFF signal, was ‘challenged’ by the ground station at home base.
That means that Marion had to return a coded message to the ground station within 30 seconds. He mustered up all his courage and recalled his earlier training and got his coded message out just in time. Marion noted: “This was the quickest code I had ever done in my life.” It was later found out that a Black Widow aircraft was sent out intercept an unidentified plane. That unidentified plane was Marion’s plane. There were many more successful missions after that. The war in Europe had ended. Marion and the Azon crew had finished their mission and headed for the States. Marion was at his home on leave in Florida when he heard about the bombing at Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The war with Japan was over. Marion received several medals for his service and left the USAAF, October 1945. At this point, Marion started his civilian life. He got a job, got married, and started a family. At another point in time, he wrote his WWII memoirs.
The memoirs are now in book form (Thanks to his daughter Daisy) and are available at the Little Professor Book Store in Athens. The book has 333 pages of incredibly detailed descriptions of life during a horrific war eighty years ago. This farm boy saw incredible sights in exotic cities in days that have passed and will never be seen again. He saw life and death and lived to tell about it. And fortunately for us, he lived to write about it.
I want to give a special thanks to Marion’s daughter, Daisy Franz, for putting this book together. If anyone has any memories or comments about Marion Crawley, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.