Breeding

1st — Kyndal Snedden

2nd — Brice Stack

3rd — Taylor Snedden

4th — Ashley Lockhart

5th — Chloe Calaway

6th — Audry Clingenpeel

7th — Chloe Calaway

8th — Elvine Casto

9th — Schreckengost

Showmanship

Senior

1st — Ashley Lockhart

2nd — Erin Steenrod

3rd — Shawna Wickman

4th — Sydney Martin

5th — Emma Pennington

Intermediate

1st — Taylor Snedden

2nd — Carson Jarvis

3rd — Bryson Carsey

4th — Mitchel Shields

5th — Michale Shields

Junior

1st — Brice Stack

2nd — Lillian Beougher

3rd — Veda Stalder

4th — Jason Price

5th — Elivia Casto

Novice

1st — Olivia Gabriel

2nd — Jaylee Pennington

3rd — Max Gabriel

4th — Summer Grant

Junior Novice

1st — Carter Abfll

2nd — Chloe Calaway

3rd — Kolie Ervin

4th — Emily Stach

5th — Bristol Tritipo

Pro

1st — Ashley Lockhart

2nd — Briler Ashcraft

3rd — Brice Stack

4th — Taylor Snedden

5th — Carter Abfall

