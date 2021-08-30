Breeding
1st — Kyndal Snedden
2nd — Brice Stack
3rd — Taylor Snedden
4th — Ashley Lockhart
5th — Chloe Calaway
6th — Audry Clingenpeel
7th — Chloe Calaway
8th — Elvine Casto
9th — Schreckengost
Showmanship
Senior
1st — Ashley Lockhart
2nd — Erin Steenrod
3rd — Shawna Wickman
4th — Sydney Martin
5th — Emma Pennington
Intermediate
1st — Taylor Snedden
2nd — Carson Jarvis
3rd — Bryson Carsey
4th — Mitchel Shields
5th — Michale Shields
Junior
1st — Brice Stack
2nd — Lillian Beougher
3rd — Veda Stalder
4th — Jason Price
5th — Elivia Casto
Novice
1st — Olivia Gabriel
2nd — Jaylee Pennington
3rd — Max Gabriel
4th — Summer Grant
Junior Novice
1st — Carter Abfll
2nd — Chloe Calaway
3rd — Kolie Ervin
4th — Emily Stach
5th — Bristol Tritipo
Pro
1st — Ashley Lockhart
2nd — Briler Ashcraft
3rd — Brice Stack
4th — Taylor Snedden
5th — Carter Abfall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.