The following couples filed for marriage licenses through the Athens County Probate Court during the month of November 2020.
Nov. 2
- Christian Aaron Hooks, 22, of Albany, to Taylor Lorraine Gregory, 22, of The Plains.
- Nicholas Williams Spurgus, 25, to Janena Lyn Cain, 26, both of Athens.
- James Dean Perry, 32, of Nelsonville, to Stephanie Nicole Owens, 30, of Columbus.
Dec. 3
- Dirk Eugene Walton, 63, to Robin Dell Jones, 58, both of Glouster.
Dec. 13
- Jeffrey Adie Ugim-Adie, 26, to Nadia Comfort to Yisa-Doko, 26, both of Athens.
- Jacob Daniel Brammer, 22, to Gloria Elisabeth moody, 20, both of Nelsonville.
Dec. 16
- Jordan Danielle Settle, of Vienna, WV, to Johnathan Kirkland, of Elizabeth, WV.
Dec. 25
- Jacob Sheldon Duty, 23, of Athens, to Kayla MacKenzie Rausch, 27, of The Plains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.