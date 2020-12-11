The following couples filed for marriage licenses through the Athens County Probate Court during the month of November 2020.

Nov. 2

  • Christian Aaron Hooks, 22, of Albany, to Taylor Lorraine Gregory, 22, of The Plains.
  • Nicholas Williams Spurgus, 25, to Janena Lyn Cain, 26, both of Athens. 
  • James Dean Perry, 32, of Nelsonville, to Stephanie Nicole Owens, 30, of Columbus.

Dec. 3

  • Dirk Eugene Walton, 63, to Robin Dell Jones, 58, both of Glouster.

Dec. 13

  • Jeffrey Adie Ugim-Adie, 26, to Nadia Comfort to Yisa-Doko, 26, both of Athens.
  • Jacob Daniel Brammer, 22, to Gloria Elisabeth moody, 20, both of Nelsonville. 

Dec. 16

  • Jordan Danielle Settle, of Vienna, WV, to Johnathan Kirkland, of Elizabeth, WV.

Dec. 25

  • Jacob Sheldon Duty, 23, of Athens, to Kayla MacKenzie Rausch, 27, of The Plains. 


