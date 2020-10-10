The following couples filed for marriage licenses through the Athens County Probate Court during the month of September 2020.

Sept. 2

  • Scott Wayne Cunningam, 30, to Cherish Ann Albright, 30, both of New Marshfield.

Sept. 3

  • Nicholas Joshua Antonuccio, 46, to Leah Joy Malberg, 44, of Athens.
  • Jacob Dean Allen, 32, to Kelly Ann Freeman, 34, both of Coolville.
  • John Daniel Yoder, 25, of Huntsville, OH, to Rhoda Faye Burkholder

Sept. 4

  • Shawn Douglas Parson, 25, to Ashton Elizabeth Cale, 24, both of Athens.
  • Corbin Zachary Kelpar, 20, to Emma Lynn Bailey, 21, both of Nelsonville.
  • Daniel Allen Lenigar, 36, of Pomeroy, OH, to Jessica Renee Bateman, 33, of Nelsonville.
  • Trace Alan Lydick, 30, to Kristin Michele Stump, 28, both of Athens.
  • Chad A. Hale, 43, to Tereasa Lynn Willison, 42, both of Albany.

Sept. 6

  • Brian Clement Vadakin, 26, to Samantha Lee Rommel, 27, both of Athens.

Sept. 9

  • Michael H. Karsher, 50, to Devon Blair, 48, both of Millfield.

Sept. 10

  • Alexander Ryan Christian, 31, to Lisa Marie Trisler, 26, both of Nelsonville.

Sept. 11

  • Robert Eugene Parker, 43, to Patricia Ann Roy, 47, both of Coolville.

Sept. 21

  • Morgan Haas, 21, to Jordan Postle, 22, of The Plains.
  • Freda Ann Rutter, 32, of Chauncey, to Isaiah Matthew Robinette, 22, of Nelsonville.
  • Winston David West, 29, of Athens, to Michaelyn Shawnee, 24, of Parkersburg, WV.

Sept. 23

  • Matthew Allen Betts, 39, to Jessica Racquel Royall, 41, of Nelsonville.
  • Anthony Dean Shields, 32, to Chelsea Darlene Buckley, 31, of The Plains.

Sept. 24

  • William Henry Reader, 50, to Lisa Servia Villamil, 62, both of Coolville.
  • Charity Ann Boggs, 46, to Jennifer Lynn Miller, 33, both of Coolville.

Sept. 25

  • Brett A. Martz, 29, to Destini D. Kidwell, 28, both of Athens.

Sept. 30

  • Cassandra Sue Hoffman, 26, to Zachary Tyler Barringer, 26, both of Coolville.

Sept. 30

  • Micheal Vern Collins, 58, to Allison Oliver, 48, both of Athens
  • Hannah Joyce Osborn, 29, to Kyle Dasher, 29, both of Chattanooga, TN.


