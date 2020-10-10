The following couples filed for marriage licenses through the Athens County Probate Court during the month of September 2020.
Sept. 2
- Scott Wayne Cunningam, 30, to Cherish Ann Albright, 30, both of New Marshfield.
Sept. 3
- Nicholas Joshua Antonuccio, 46, to Leah Joy Malberg, 44, of Athens.
- Jacob Dean Allen, 32, to Kelly Ann Freeman, 34, both of Coolville.
- John Daniel Yoder, 25, of Huntsville, OH, to Rhoda Faye Burkholder
Sept. 4
- Shawn Douglas Parson, 25, to Ashton Elizabeth Cale, 24, both of Athens.
- Corbin Zachary Kelpar, 20, to Emma Lynn Bailey, 21, both of Nelsonville.
- Daniel Allen Lenigar, 36, of Pomeroy, OH, to Jessica Renee Bateman, 33, of Nelsonville.
- Trace Alan Lydick, 30, to Kristin Michele Stump, 28, both of Athens.
- Chad A. Hale, 43, to Tereasa Lynn Willison, 42, both of Albany.
Sept. 6
- Brian Clement Vadakin, 26, to Samantha Lee Rommel, 27, both of Athens.
Sept. 9
- Michael H. Karsher, 50, to Devon Blair, 48, both of Millfield.
Sept. 10
- Alexander Ryan Christian, 31, to Lisa Marie Trisler, 26, both of Nelsonville.
Sept. 11
- Robert Eugene Parker, 43, to Patricia Ann Roy, 47, both of Coolville.
Sept. 21
- Morgan Haas, 21, to Jordan Postle, 22, of The Plains.
- Freda Ann Rutter, 32, of Chauncey, to Isaiah Matthew Robinette, 22, of Nelsonville.
- Winston David West, 29, of Athens, to Michaelyn Shawnee, 24, of Parkersburg, WV.
Sept. 23
- Matthew Allen Betts, 39, to Jessica Racquel Royall, 41, of Nelsonville.
- Anthony Dean Shields, 32, to Chelsea Darlene Buckley, 31, of The Plains.
Sept. 24
- William Henry Reader, 50, to Lisa Servia Villamil, 62, both of Coolville.
- Charity Ann Boggs, 46, to Jennifer Lynn Miller, 33, both of Coolville.
Sept. 25
- Brett A. Martz, 29, to Destini D. Kidwell, 28, both of Athens.
Sept. 30
- Cassandra Sue Hoffman, 26, to Zachary Tyler Barringer, 26, both of Coolville.
Sept. 30
- Micheal Vern Collins, 58, to Allison Oliver, 48, both of Athens
- Hannah Joyce Osborn, 29, to Kyle Dasher, 29, both of Chattanooga, TN.
