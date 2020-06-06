The following couples filed for marriage licenses through the Athens County Probate Court during the month of May 2020.
May 4
- Kevin Gregory Saulnier, 26, to Shelby Jayne Martin, 26, both of Athens.
May 6
- Shane Donaven Pryor, 29, to Ashley Renee Webb, 31, both of Athens.
May 7
- Ian Seth, Lawson, 22, of Dearborn, MI, to Ashely Elizabeth Goodin, 20, of Albany.
May 14
- John Ray Welch, 62, to Patricia Renee Eblin, 38, both of Athens.
May 15
- Jason Eugene Nelson, 44, to Tara Jayne Spencer, 46, both of Glouster
May 20
- Timothy Vance Moquin, 26, to Breanna Faith Russell, 24, both of New Marshfield
May 27
- William Dale Wingfield, 55, to Tanya Lyne North, 45, both of Glouster
May 28
- Adam R. Jordan, 38, to Kimberly S. Crum, 36, both of Athens.
- Timothy William Henry, 29, to Jennifer Ann Roberts, 34, both of The Plains.
- Noah Benjamin McCune, 23, of Guysville, to Gracie Adale Beha, 21, of Amesville.
May 29
Matthew Allen Whitcraft, 41, to Erica Marie Davis, 31, both of Albany.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.