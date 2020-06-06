The following couples filed for marriage licenses through the Athens County Probate Court during the month of May 2020.

May 4

  • Kevin Gregory Saulnier, 26, to Shelby Jayne Martin, 26, both of Athens.

May 6

  • Shane Donaven Pryor, 29, to Ashley Renee Webb, 31, both of Athens.

May 7

  • Ian Seth, Lawson, 22, of Dearborn, MI, to Ashely Elizabeth Goodin, 20, of Albany.

May 14

  • John Ray Welch, 62, to Patricia Renee Eblin, 38, both of Athens.

May 15

  • Jason Eugene Nelson, 44, to Tara Jayne Spencer, 46, both of Glouster

May 20

  • Timothy Vance Moquin, 26, to Breanna Faith Russell, 24, both of New Marshfield

May 27

  • William Dale Wingfield, 55, to Tanya Lyne North, 45, both of Glouster

May 28

  • Adam R. Jordan, 38, to Kimberly S. Crum, 36, both of Athens.
  • Timothy William Henry, 29, to Jennifer Ann Roberts, 34, both of The Plains.
  • Noah Benjamin McCune, 23, of Guysville, to Gracie Adale Beha, 21, of Amesville.

May 29

Matthew Allen Whitcraft, 41, to Erica Marie Davis, 31, both of Albany.

