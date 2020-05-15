The following couples filed for marriage licenses through the Athens County Probate Court during the month of April 2020.

April 6

  • Joshua Clay Mason, 23, of Brownstown, IN, to Cara Lyn Lawless, 28, of Athens. 

April 7

  • Timothy Shane Kasler, 42, of Nelsonville, to Jamie Lynn Rodgers, 43, of Gallipolis. 

April 13

  • Keith Jerrad Dwyer, 31, to Sara Jane Stacy, 25, both of The Plains.

April 15

  • Paul Kwesi Dadzie, 27, to Tiara Richelle Kinsey, 21, both of Athens

April 16

  • Justin Wayne Matherly, 36, to Lauren Ashley Walker, 30, both of Athens

April 20

  • Nathan Edward James Crowley, 22, to Kayla Ann Campbell, 21, both of Nelsonville.

April 22

  • Thomas Franklyn Booth, 23, of Athens, to Lille Joyce Throckmorton, 21 of Rarden, OH.
  • Jonathan Daniel Miller, 22, of BellCenter, OH, to Debbie Jewel Gingerich, 22, of Amesville.
  • Stuart Hoodlett Brooks, 37, to Marissa Ann Fannin, 27, both of Nelsonville.
  • Lee Huba Gyomlai, 42, to Moumita Manojranjan Das, 37, both of Athens.

April 23

  • Ryan Eric Melkerson, 27, to Candice Marie Szymanski, 27, both of Athens. 

April 27

  • Aaron Matthew Conley, 34, to Geneva Kathleen Gross, 32, both of The Plains.
  • Terry Allen Smith, 26, to Spencer Brooke Minnich, 26, both of Athens. 
Load comments