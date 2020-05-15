The following couples filed for marriage licenses through the Athens County Probate Court during the month of April 2020.
April 6
- Joshua Clay Mason, 23, of Brownstown, IN, to Cara Lyn Lawless, 28, of Athens.
April 7
- Timothy Shane Kasler, 42, of Nelsonville, to Jamie Lynn Rodgers, 43, of Gallipolis.
April 13
- Keith Jerrad Dwyer, 31, to Sara Jane Stacy, 25, both of The Plains.
April 15
- Paul Kwesi Dadzie, 27, to Tiara Richelle Kinsey, 21, both of Athens
April 16
- Justin Wayne Matherly, 36, to Lauren Ashley Walker, 30, both of Athens
April 20
- Nathan Edward James Crowley, 22, to Kayla Ann Campbell, 21, both of Nelsonville.
April 22
- Thomas Franklyn Booth, 23, of Athens, to Lille Joyce Throckmorton, 21 of Rarden, OH.
- Jonathan Daniel Miller, 22, of BellCenter, OH, to Debbie Jewel Gingerich, 22, of Amesville.
- Stuart Hoodlett Brooks, 37, to Marissa Ann Fannin, 27, both of Nelsonville.
- Lee Huba Gyomlai, 42, to Moumita Manojranjan Das, 37, both of Athens.
April 23
- Ryan Eric Melkerson, 27, to Candice Marie Szymanski, 27, both of Athens.
April 27
- Aaron Matthew Conley, 34, to Geneva Kathleen Gross, 32, both of The Plains.
- Terry Allen Smith, 26, to Spencer Brooke Minnich, 26, both of Athens.
