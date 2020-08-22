The following couples filed for marriage licenses through the Athens County Probate Court during the month of July 2020.

July 1

  • Bryce Rollin Cartwright, 24, to Tori Lee Carney, 24, both of Athens.
  • Tessa G. Wilkes, 25, to Kourtney Paige Shutts, 20, both of Millfield.

July 2

  • Levi Wayne Woods, 30, of New Marshfield, to Jessica Ruth Bentley, 24, of Athens.
  • Rebecca Marie Chelberg, 26, to Zachary Jake Nelson Quirk, 25, both of Ann Arbor, MI.
  • Timothy Sean McKenna, 26, of West Chester, OH, to Devon Rosser Halliday, 24, of Athens.
  • Ralph E. Bowers, 77, to Michelle A. Onail, 52, both of Athens.

July 6

  • Thomas Patrick Green, 50, to Penni Jo Jeffers, 28, both of Athens.
  • Courtney Lee-Michelle Jones, 23, to Isaiah Eugene Mullins-Hamilton, 29, both of Albany.
  • Brian Keith Artrip, 50, to Alicia Renee Six, 47, both of Athens.
  • Reade Pizzonia, 28, to Kendra Andrew, 27, both of The Plains.

July 8

  • Zechariah Greg Keathley, 22, to Caitlin Rachell Hodge, 21, both of Chauncey.

July 9

  • David William Swartz, 34, to Amber Brittany Gwynn, 30, both of Athens.

July 10

  • Benjamin Seth Uhrig, 36, to Jennifer Nicole Newman, 36, both of Van Nuys, CA.
  • Carson Jedd Schumacher, 27, to Julia Suzanne Moncrief, 27, both of Glouster.
  • Corey Michael Arnold, 29, to Amanda Rae Gonzalez, 36, both of The Plains.

July 15

  • Kara Ann Russell, 32, of Millfield, to Kristoffer Jarod, Reeves, 42, of Athens.

July 16

  • Adam Howard Lewis, 33, to Laura Del Carmen Silva, 37, both of Athens.

July 17

  • John Wilbur Rardin, 73, to Carol Jean Adams, 68, both of New Marshfield.
  • Benjamin James Shultz, 31, to Erin M. Eckleberry, 40, both of Athens.
  • Tracy Ann Walls, 35, to Kevin Richard Harmon, 38, both of Glouster.
  • Kathleen Ann Barbossa, 22, to Ryan Lee Jackson, 22, both of Athens.
  • Wasseem Sokkarie, 27, to Jessica Lynn Simons, 26, both of Amesville.

July 20

  • Jerry Allen Wood, 59, to Lori Lynn Messina, 57, both of Athens.
  • Gregory Scott McQuaid, 49, to Deborah Jean Greene, 42, both of Nelsonville.
  • Nate Ryan Walls, 28, to Brittany Noel Palmer, 22, both of Athens.

July 22

  • Charles Glen Weekley, 42, to Jessica Jo Champer, 36, both of Guysville.

July 24

  • William Bruce Fouts Jr., 33, to Lindsey Chrystal Jago, 35, both of Glouster.
  • Sameual Dakota Duncan, 22, to Regina Lee Clark, 22, both of Athens.
  • Evan Scott Streator, 24, to Kaitlin Irene Kulich, 24, both of Aberdeen MD.

July 28

  • James Wendel Dotson Jr., 27, to Lynn Carolyn Szymckec, 25, both of Chauncey.

July 29

  • Jeremy Dathan Vigil, 26, to Florence Ah Yan Mak, 31, both of Athens.

July 31

Nyantakyi Osei-Adu, 27, to Rose Aku Adotei, 30, both of Athens.

Load comments