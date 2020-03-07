The following couples filed for marriage licenses through the Athens County Probate Court during the month of February 2020.
Feb. 4
- Joshua Wolfenbarger, 30, to Kiersten Peck, 29, both of Nelsonville.
Feb. 10
- Andrew Williams, 27, of Athens, to Aliah Williamson, 24, of Miamisburg.
- Jacob Stump, 38, to Samantha Gould, 34, both of Nelsonville.
Feb. 12
- Robert Tegtman, 26, to Karla Lowery, 24, both of Athens.
Feb. 18
Harold Robson, 40, to Jaclyn Dalton, 33, both of Buchtel.
Feb. 21
- Sheldon Kittle, 60, of Glouster, to Bobbie Loudner, 43, of Nelsonville.
Feb. 26
- Louis Zinser, 36, of Millfield, to Michelle Stapleton.
Feb. 27
- Dwight Ladd, 50, to Pamela Feliciano, 50, both of Athens
Feb. 28
- Ethan Pierce, 30, of Shade, to Hannah Howerton, 20, of The Plains.
- Shawn O'Nail, 30, to Megan Boudinot, 20, both of Nelsonville.
