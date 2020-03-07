The following couples filed for marriage licenses through the Athens County Probate Court during the month of February 2020.

Feb. 4

  • Joshua Wolfenbarger, 30, to Kiersten Peck, 29, both of Nelsonville.

Feb. 10

  • Andrew Williams, 27, of Athens, to Aliah Williamson, 24, of Miamisburg.
  • Jacob Stump, 38, to Samantha Gould, 34, both of Nelsonville.

Feb. 12

  • Robert Tegtman, 26, to Karla Lowery, 24, both of Athens.

Feb. 18

  • Harold Robson, 40, to Jaclyn Dalton, 33, both of Buchtel.

Feb. 21

  • Sheldon Kittle, 60, of Glouster, to Bobbie Loudner, 43, of Nelsonville.

Feb. 26

  • Louis Zinser, 36, of Millfield, to Michelle Stapleton.

Feb. 27

  • Dwight Ladd, 50, to Pamela Feliciano, 50, both of Athens

Feb. 28

  • Ethan Pierce, 30, of Shade, to Hannah Howerton, 20, of The Plains. 
  • Shawn O'Nail, 30, to Megan Boudinot, 20, both of Nelsonville. 
