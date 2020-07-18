The following couples filed for marriage licenses through the Athens County Probate Court during the month of June 2020.
June 2
- Alexander James Kachenko, 32, to Louise Marie O'Rourke, 36, both of Philadelphia, PA.
June 4
- Daniel Eugene McIntosh, 49, to Candi Michelle Thompson, 42, both of Millfield.
- Thomas Conner Warnock, 23, to Gabrielle LeAnn Shaw, 21, both of Athens.
- Sandusky Charles Stover, 26, to Kimberly Elizabeth Noble, 25, both of Nelsonville.
June 8
- Foster L. Sanborn Jr., 53, to Debra Ann Borgen, 55, both of Glouster.
- Stephen Wesley Maher, 30, to Andrea Michelle Adams, 27, both of Parkersburg, WV.
- Jacob A. Parker, 26, of Tuppers Plains, to Cynthia Taylor Carr, 23, of Athens.
- Alex M. Bartlett, 24, to Samantha Renee Tom, 22, both of Guysville.
June 11
- Joshua Vincent Prather, 22, of Athens, to Tia Ann McKee, 19, of Albany.
- Paul E. Snyder Jr., 50, to Kimberly D. Swart, 51, both of Albany.
June 15
- Seth M. Bostick, 28, to Brittney Nichole Wilson, 28, of Glouster.
June 17
- Zachary A. Bell, 33, to Sabrna Ashley Joseph, 32, both of Nelsonville.
- Jacob Ray Wirick, 23, to Makina Bree Milum, 24, both of Athens.
- Dakoda Holland-Fetherolf, 29, to Sarah Danielle Pickett, 23, both of Athens.
- Calvin Quinn Balch, 36, to Kasi E. Conner, 28, both of Glouster.
- Michael Thomas Scholze, 28, to Marissa Lynee McDaid, 28, both of Athens.
June 18
- Courtney Swart, 25, to Michael Welch, 39, both of Athens.
June 19
- Justin William Barnhart, 23, to Lindsey Dawn Smith, 20, both of Athens.
- Cory Richard Howard, 21, to Danielle Brianne Bishop, 19, both of Albany.
June 22
- Douglas M. Sherman, 44, to Melissa J. Llewellyn, 44, both of Albany.
- Thuren Charles Davis, 26, to Sindle Marie Sumner, 22, both of Glouster.
June 25
- Paul D. Leduc, 28, to Caitlin A. Roberts, both of Frederick, MD.
June 26
- Zachary William Roberts, 27, of Athens, to Carlee Jaiah Dempsey, 21, of Oak Hill, OH.
June 30
- Chelsey James Hendrix, 27, to Leanna Lynn Payne, 28, both of New Marshfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.