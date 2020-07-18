The following couples filed for marriage licenses through the Athens County Probate Court during the month of June 2020.

June 2

  • Alexander James Kachenko, 32, to Louise Marie O'Rourke, 36, both of Philadelphia, PA.

June 4

  • Daniel Eugene McIntosh, 49, to Candi Michelle Thompson, 42, both of Millfield. 
  • Thomas Conner Warnock, 23, to Gabrielle LeAnn Shaw, 21, both of Athens.
  • Sandusky Charles Stover, 26, to Kimberly Elizabeth Noble, 25, both of Nelsonville.

June 8

  • Foster L. Sanborn Jr., 53, to Debra Ann Borgen, 55, both of Glouster.
  • Stephen Wesley Maher, 30, to Andrea Michelle Adams, 27, both of Parkersburg, WV. 
  • Jacob A. Parker, 26, of Tuppers Plains, to Cynthia Taylor Carr, 23, of Athens.
  • Alex M. Bartlett, 24, to Samantha Renee Tom, 22, both of Guysville.

June 11

  • Joshua Vincent Prather, 22, of Athens, to Tia Ann McKee, 19, of Albany. 
  • Paul E. Snyder Jr., 50, to Kimberly D. Swart, 51, both of Albany. 

June 15

  • Seth M. Bostick, 28, to Brittney Nichole Wilson, 28, of Glouster. 

June 17

  • Zachary A. Bell, 33, to Sabrna Ashley Joseph, 32, both of Nelsonville. 
  • Jacob Ray Wirick, 23, to Makina Bree Milum, 24, both of Athens.
  • Dakoda Holland-Fetherolf, 29, to Sarah Danielle Pickett, 23, both of Athens.
  • Calvin Quinn Balch, 36, to Kasi E. Conner, 28, both of Glouster. 
  • Michael Thomas Scholze, 28, to Marissa Lynee McDaid, 28, both of Athens. 

June 18

  • Courtney Swart, 25, to Michael Welch, 39, both of Athens.

June 19

  • Justin William Barnhart, 23, to Lindsey Dawn Smith, 20, both of Athens. 
  • Cory Richard Howard, 21, to Danielle Brianne Bishop, 19, both of Albany.

June 22

  • Douglas M. Sherman, 44, to Melissa J. Llewellyn, 44, both of Albany.
  • Thuren Charles Davis, 26, to Sindle Marie Sumner, 22, both of Glouster. 

June 25

  • Paul D. Leduc, 28, to Caitlin A. Roberts, both of Frederick, MD.

June 26

  • Zachary William Roberts, 27, of Athens, to Carlee Jaiah Dempsey, 21, of Oak Hill, OH. 

June 30

  • Chelsey James Hendrix, 27, to Leanna Lynn Payne, 28, both of New Marshfield.
Load comments