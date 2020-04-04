Hugh and Pat Martin
Hugh and Pat Martin

The children of Hugh and Pat (Boring) happily announce their parents' 50th wedding aniversary. Hugh and Pat were married on April 11, 1970, in the Reedsville Methodist Church by Minister Lewis Hussell. They have been blessed with two children, Michael (Monica) and Matthew (Amber) Martin. They have also been blessed with four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Hugh is retired from American Electric Power and Pat is a homemaker. They enjoy entertaining at their home on the Ohio River, but mostly they enjoy their grandchildren, Grant, Erik and Gemma.

