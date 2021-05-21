Eighteen Athens High School students received McClure Scholarships or awards at a recent awards celebration. J. Warren McClure, a 1937 graduate of Athens High School, donated $50,000 after his 50th high school reunion to provide scholarships to students. His donation inspired others to donate money to fund students for extracurricular activities at different academic levels.
Seven J. Warren McClure Scholarships went to Hannah Bernstein, Emerson Elliott, Audrey Grace, Kenna Lovsey, Jack Myers, Emily Pauwels, and Savanna Wilson. Hannah will attend the Ohio State University; Emerson will attend Columbia University; and Audrey will also attend Bryn Mawr College. Kenna and Jack will attend Ohio University; Emily will attend Smith College while Savanna will attend Freed-Hardeman College.
The Brandon Tad Grover, Jr. Founders Scholarship was awarded to Lourdes Benencia Courreges who will attend the University of Chicago.
The Richard P. Herdman Athletic Hall of Fame Scholarships were awarded to high achieving students who were active in athletics throughout high school. The winners of these awards were Nicole Bean and Tanner McCune. Nicole will attend The Savannah College of Art and Design while Tanner will attend Ohio University next fall.
Tanner McCune was also the winner of the Don and Mary Eskey Endowment.
Hannah Bernstein was also presented with the Dr. Edward Sprague Leadership Award.
The Betty Hoyt Fuller Creative Writing Award was presented to Lourdes Benencia Courreges and the Anne Pickering Award to the outstanding senior English student, Emerson Elliott.
Margaret (Maggie) Broughton earned the Carl and Helen Roberts Music Award. Maggie is currently a junior at Athens High School. The Carl and Helen Roberts Social Studies Award went to Olivia Kaiser, also a current junior at Athens High School.
The Kenner and Margene Bush Opportunity Fund winner was Grace Emery. She will attend Hocking College in the fall.
The Outstanding Senior History “Betty Miziko” Award went to Nora Anderson who will be attending Ohio University.
The 1983 Award is a monetary prize for a senior entering the Armed Forces other than the National Guard or an academy and that award went to Dan Bellar.
Audrey Grace won the Nolan Patterson Memorial Scholarship annually awarded to a student who will be pursuing a career in theater.
The Charles McAfee Scholarships were presented to Albert William Matters, V and Charlie Strohm. In the fall, both Will and Charlie will attend Ohio University.
The Don Poston Award went to both Tanner McCune and Zachary Smith. Zachary will also attend Ohio University.
Nicole Bean was also named the winner of the Olivia Gray Sole Fine Arts Award and the Ray Abraham Fine Arts Scholarship.
These awards are made possible by people who want to encourage and reward the academic achievements and talents of Athens High School students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.