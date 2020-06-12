Twenty Athens High School students received McClure Scholarships and awards at a recent awards celebration. J. Warren McClure, a 1937 graduate of Athens High School, donated $50,000 after his 50th high school reunion to provide scholarships to students. His donation inspired others to donate money to fund students for extracurricular activities at different academic levels.
Six J. Warren McClure Scholarships went to Cayden Dotson, Walker Evans, Theresa Haruna, Lyra Skinner, Sakura Sugiyama and Nora Sullivan. Cayden will attend Ohio University; Walker will attend Haverford College; and Theresa will also attend Ohio University. Lyra will attend Ohio University; Sakura will attend The Ohio State University while Nora will attend Smith College.
The Brandon Tad Grover, Jr. Founders Scholarship was awarded to Julia Park who will attend Brown University.
The Richard P. Herdman Athletic Hall of Fame Scholarships were awarded to high achieving students who were active in athletics throughout high school. The winners of these awards were Caroline Brandes and Nathan Trainer. Both Caroline and Nathan will attend Ohio University next fall.
Nathan Trainer was also the winner of the Don Poston Award.
The Betty Hoyt Fuller Creative Writing Award and the Anne Pickering Award were both presented to one senior, Cara Sheets. Cara will attend The Ohio State University next year.
Nora Anderson earned the Carl and Helen Roberts Music Award. Nora is currently a junior at Athens High School. The Carl and Helen Roberts Social Studies Award went to Hannah Bernstein, also a current junior at Athens High School.
The Outstanding Senior History “Betty Miziko” Award went to Jonathan Lee who will be attending Carnegie Mellon University.
The 1983 Award is a monetary prize for a senior entering the Armed Forces other than the National Guard or an academy. Richard Thompson earned this award and will enlist with the Marines.
The Chauncey-Dover Award was presented to Katelyn Kish. Katey will attend Wilmington College next year.
Tommy Wang was presented with the Dr. Edward Sprague Leadership Award and will attend Ohio University.
Henry Welsh won the Nolan Patterson Memorial Scholarship, annually awarded to a student who will be pursuing a career in theater. Henry attend Ohio University next year.
The Charles McAfee Scholarship was presented to Emmarald Jean-Francois. In the fall, Emmarald will attend Ohio University.
The Don and Mary Eskey Award went to Reece Wallace who will attend Ohio University.
The Raymond Abraham Fine Arts Scholarship is a relatively new award. Cauley Smith earned this award and will attend Columbus College of Art and Design.
These awards are made possible by people who want to encourage and reward the academic achievements and talents of Athens High School students.
