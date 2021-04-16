McDaniel 70th wedding anniversary

On April 21, 2021, Glenn and Elizabeth McDaniel will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. On April 21, 1951 they were married at Albany Methodist Church.
Shortly after their marriage Glenn was drafted into the army to serve his country and was eventually deployed to serve in the Korean conflict. Soon after his return from Korea they purchased a farm outside of Albany from his uncle and aunt, Lonnie and Louise Poling, on which they still reside today.It was on this farm that they reared three sons, Rick (Brenda), Jeff (Lesa), and David (Cindy). They taught their sons how to work hard and care for others, but above all to trust in God and put HIM first in their lives.
During his work career Glenn was employed by McBee Systems in Athens for 16 years and retired from Columbia Gas after 22 years. Elizabeth was with Avon for 30 years and the last 17 years of her career was a District Manager for Avon.
Besides their three sons Glenn and Elizabeth have been blessed with nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
They have faithfully served their Lord at Albany Baptist Church for over 65 years in such capacities as deacon, trustee, treasurer, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher, youth leader, missions committee, and choir.
They will be recognized for their commitment to God and each other during the morning service at Albany Baptist Church on April 25, 2021, 10:30 a.m. There will be a time to meet and congratulate them after the service. Family, friends, and former co-workers are encouraged to attend to show your love and support for Glenn and Elizabeth. Please do not bring gifts. Cards are appropriate. If you would like to mail them a card congratulating them on this milestone their home address is 4395 Pennington Lane, Athens, OH 45701.
