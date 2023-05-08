Adelyn McGarry, an Athens High School student, was selected to represent The Plains as a National Youth Delegate to the 2023 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University.
McGarry joins a group of 100 students from across the country to participate in a week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation, according to a press release. McGarry was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.
George Mason University along with partner, the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, are excited to welcome the nation's young scholars to Washington, D.C. With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Youth Summit on the Environment offers aspiring environmentalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience.
The week-long program is held at George Mason University's campus. The Summit will encourage and inspire young leaders who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this dynamic industry. The Washington Youth Summit on the Environment will be held June 25-30.
The Washington Youth Summit on the Environment (WYSE) is a unique student leadership conference designed to develop and encourage future leaders in the important field of environmental studies and conservation in the 21st century. The Advisory Board is chaired by Mark Bauman, president of Virtual Wonders and former Executive Vice President of National Geographic Television. Additional members include world renowned scholars, distinguished scientists, and award winning university faculty. Delegates gain an insider look at environmental science, policy and conservation issues.
For more information, visit the summit online at wyse.gmu.edu.
