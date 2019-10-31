YOUNGSTOWN — Courtney McNutt of Glouster is the recipient of a Provost Scholarship to start the Fall Semester at Youngstown State University. McNutt is a Sevier County High School graduate and art studio major at YSU. Provost Scholarships range from $4,000 to $6,000 and recognize high-achieving out-of-state students.
