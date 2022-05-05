Explore the mature forests on Appalachia Ohio Alliance’s 144-acre Stone Canyon Preserve in the northern extent of the Hocking Hills Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
Participants will walk parts of the property to survey and identify medicinal plants growing on the site. Organizers say this is an excellent opportunity to learn about threatened species such as American Ginseng, Goldenseal, and Black Cohosh, their preferred habitats, and tips for growing them on your own property. Historical and contemporary medicinal uses of the plants will be discussed as well as their ecological significance including pollinators, seed dispersers and wildlife value.
AOA’s Stone Canyon Preserve is located in the greater Hocking Hills region and includes a variety of habitats including a blend of Hemlock and deciduous hardwood forest environments as well as a grassland prairie and wetlands.
This medicinal plant walk will be led by Erika Galentin, MNIMH, RH (AHG), clinical herbalist consulting from Sovereignty Herbs in Athens and Columbus. According to a press release from Appalachia Ohio Alliance, Galentin utilizes her knowledge of and passion for medicinal plants native to Ohio and the Greater Appalachian region to teach, lecture and write on native medicinal plant conservation and applied ecology, propagation, and clinical efficacy.
The walk will last approximately two hours and will be very informal since there is so much to see and discuss. This event is free and open to the public. They plan to meet rain or shine. Please come prepared and dress appropriately for the weather and hiking on slopes.
We will meet at 10 a.m.Organizers say please bring drinks of your choice, snacks, and a lunch. They recommend participants also bring a walking pole for the steeper slopes and insect repellant. They plan to take a break to eat at the head of the gorge and enjoy the peace and serenity of the rock bluffs and deep forest evirons.
Stone Canyon is located northwest of Sugar Grove, off Tarkiln Road, on the west side of US 33. Please look for AOA signs at the driveway entrance on Tarkiln Road.
