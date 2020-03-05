OhioHealth Hospice in Athens will be offering a Memorial Shadowbox workshop on Tuesday, March 31, at The Plains Public Library from 4-6 p.m. This hands-on, interactive event is designed for the recently bereaved to create a lasting memorial to their loved one(s). Shadowboxes and craft materials will be provided; attendees should bring mementos such as photos, jewelry, newspaper clippings, fabric, etc.

This workshop is free and open to the public. Please RSVP by Tuesday, March 24, so that hospice knows how many shadowboxes to order. To RSVP, please call Kelsey Funk at 740-331-7040.

Load comments