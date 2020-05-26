In accordance with State directives, Athens did not have it's traditional Memorial Day activities with a parade, bands and formal speeches at the West Union Street Cemetery.
This year, the Honor Guard of Albany Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9893 and Athens American Legion Post 21 gathered for a short informal recognition of those who gave their lives while in the service of our country. A short prayer of remembrance was followed by the traditional rifle salute and the playing of Taps.
Prior to Memorial Day, the American Legion, AMVETS, Veterans of Foreign Wars and friends placed flags on the graves of veterans in cemeteries in the area.
