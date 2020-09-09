First United Methodist Church Nelsonville will serve their annual Parade of Home Cooking Friday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 205 W. Columbus St. Home-made chicken noodles, baked steak sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, sweet and sour beans, macaroni and cheese, desserts and more will be available for carryout or guests can bring lawn chairs or blankets to picnic on the lawn. Masks are required and directions for safe ordering and entering the pick-up area will be available on-site. Proceeds benefit local church projects.

Load comments