Athens Food Rescue is pleased to announce that Michael Williford is the group’s Volunteer of the Month.
“We really appreciate our volunteers, more than ever this year,” said Teresa Curtiss, AFR’s executive director. “Michael has been one of those volunteers that stand out because of his dedication to our cause even in this pandemic.”
Williford has been with Athens Food Rescue for almost a year and a half. He joined because its mission is one he believes in.
“Food insecurity is a persistent problem in our community,” he said. “I hate that good food goes to waste every day from markets and restaurants while people in our own community go hungry. The food rescue is a simple but elegant solution to help solve that problem.”
Rescuing food means saving it from the dumpster – delivering leftovers to local charities from area donors.
“I thank the donors I have worked with – Witten (Produce Market) and Kindred Market — for their generosity,” Williford said.
Williford has done 81 pickups and delivered 846 pounds of food, according to Curtiss. She also reported that Witten – which recently closed for the season – had given away more than 2,450 pounds of produce this year.
Athens Food Rescue is an all-volunteer organization. Its website is at www.athensfoodrescue.com, where anyone interested can get more information and sign up to volunteer.
If you would like to donate to Athens Food Rescue, you can send us a check to: Athens Food Rescue, 11961 Peach Ridge Road, Athens, Ohio 45701.
You can also donate to AFR by giving directly to The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in our name. Gifts to the Athens Food Rescue Fund are tax deductible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.