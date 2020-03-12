NELSONVILLE – The Military Museum in Nelsonville is honoring Native American’s in the military with an exhibit. Wendall Humphrey was a Marine veteran, retired corrections officer, and Native American rights activist. His memorial exhibit is believed to be one of the few exhibits in eastern military museums honoring the role of Native American’s contribution to America’s military.
The collection contains bandoliers which were used by Native Americans as an expression of respect as the valued items are unclipped and presented to the recipient.
The Military Museum is located at the Glenford Dugan Post 229, 11 September Street, Nelsonville, and is open most Saturday afternoons at 11 a.m. There is no admission charge and exhibits are kid friendly. Group field trips of all ages are encouraged. It is recommended visitors call ahead at 740-797-3261 as the Museum is staffed by volunteers.
For more information or clarification, please contact Museum Co-Curator Burt Harter at militarymuseum229@gmail.com or 740-797-3261.
