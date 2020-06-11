NELSONVILLE – American Legion Glenford Dugan Post 229 Military Museum will have its season opening on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at noon. New exhibits include the Cold War 1946-1989, Native American Veteran Contributions, and Nelsonville’s Corrections Heritage. This coincides with the season start of the Hocking Valley Scenic Railroad train rides at noon and 2:30 PM, and the popular Train Ride Robbery at 6 p.m.
Veterans of all theatres of all conflicts during the Cold War are invited to become a part the museum’s permanent history collection. Bring three to six photos of all aspects of military life and copies (originals will be returned undamaged) will be made and mounted in the circa 1970/80s era scrapbook. Photo’s subject matter can range from military hardware to barracks shenanigans.
The motto “We Gave Peace A Chance” is from the Cold War era and is featured often in this new exhibit. Donations of cultural and historical artifacts will also be considered for display.
The Military Museum is located at 11 September St., Nelsonville, and is open most Saturday afternoons and by appointment. There is no admission charge and exhibits are kid friendly. Group “field trips” of all ages are encouraged. It is recommended visitors call ahead at 740-797-3261 as the Museum is staffed by volunteers.
For more information or clarification, call Burt or Denise Harter, 740-797-3261.
