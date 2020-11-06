NELSONVILLE – American Legion Post 229 Military Museum will hold special open hours on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. An informal historical observance will take place at 11 a.m. (11th day) to remember the traditional Armistice Day and the end of the 1914-1918 “Great War to End All Wars.”

The brief ceremony will take place at the flagpole (next to the artillery piece) at the corner of Columbus and September Streets.

There is no admission charge, and the museum is kid friendly with many hands-on exhibits.


