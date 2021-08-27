The Southeast Ohio Foodbank will be hosting a food distribution on Friday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Athens County Fairgrounds.
Pre-registration is required and can be done at www.freshtrak.com.
Fresh produce and other food items will be available and distributed to families who reside in Athens County and are under 230% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Please bring a photo ID and proof of residency that is no more than 60 days old. Anyone with questions can reach out to the food bank at 740-385-6813 or email info@hapcap.org.
The Alpha Gamma Delta women's fraternity from Ohio University is sponsoring the distribution.
