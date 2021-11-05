Monday Creek Publishing is hosting their first annual book festival next weekend on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Stuart's Opera House. The event is free to the public and will host authors for book signings, questions and more.
The festival is featuring local and award-winning authors and illustrators such as Bonnie Proudfoot, John Thorndike, Dr. JW Smith, N.R. Hart, Mark M. Dean, and more, with a total of 40 plus attendees.
Monday Creek Publishing was established in 2017 in Southeast, Ohio, and is the publisher for 33 authors and 20 artists. They are the publisher for several award-winning books, and actively participate in the Ohioana Book Festival every year.
“I think there's a lot of potential for local folks that would like to get into something like, writing a book, or potentially publishing," said Monday Creek Publishing's spokesperson Mark Dean. "Whatever the case may be, I think that there's going to be a lot of positive vibes around the festival. It'll be relaxed, there'll be some fun, and I think Gina's going to put on a pretty good show.”
For more information on Monday Creek Publishing or the Monday Creek Book Festival, visit mondaycreekpublishing.com, or email mondaycreekpublishing@gmail.com for any questions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.