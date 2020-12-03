Mondays are busy days for Tom Murray and his fellow volunteers at the First United Methodist Church. It’s a day for feeding Athens’ hungry.
Monday Lunch provides a free, nutritious meal for anyone who wants one and it’s the Athens Food Rescue spotlight recipient for December.
Athens Food Rescue helps with provisions for the lunch. AFR volunteers deliver food provided by generous community donors.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with Tom for the past two years,” said Teresa Curtiss, AFR executive director. “During that time period we have facilitated the transfer of nearly 13,000 pounds of food to his group. We are grateful to have the ability to support the Monday Lunch program.”
“Pre-COVID, Monday Lunch for several years received two drop-offs per week with between 20 and 60 pounds of produce, desserts and frozen foods,” Murray said. “Since mid-June we have been receiving generally one to two large donations per month of frozen milk and juices.”
Normally, the meal would be served in the church’s Fellowship Hall but these days the food is handed-out by curbside pickup only. Participants should call the night before to place an order and then plan to arrive at the front of the church from noon to 1 p.m.
The number to call is 740-593-3977, extension 1. Or contact Murray at Murrayt@ohio.edu.
Athens Food Rescue is an all-volunteer organization which collects leftover and unused food from partners and transports it to local food pantries and other charities. The mission is to avoid food waste and help those in need.
If you’d like to donate or lend a hand, visit AFR’s website – www.athensfoodrescue.com .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.