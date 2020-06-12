Monday, June 15, is wear Purple Day for elder abuse awareness.
The day is meant to bring to the forefront the various issues and ways senior citizens can be targets of crimes like stealing, as well as physical and mental abuse. According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Adult Protective Services unit, there are thousands of reports of elder abuse made each year in Ohio, falling under five types: neglect, exploitation, physical abuse, emotional abuse and sexual abuse.
This year, Only difference is because of COVID and keeping social distancing, will be doing a series of videos on topics related to
Tabatha McDade, adult protective services coordinator, will be hosting a series of videos on the Athens County Job and Family Services Facebook page concerning different topics centered around elder abuse.
In addition, administrators of the Facebook page are happy to share photos of Athens County residents supporting the day by wearing purple.
Abuse can be reported to the JFS Adult Protective Services unit, specifically Tabatha McDade, adult protective services coordinator, at 740-331-0827. A toll-free emergency line is also available for after hours reporting at 810-299-9903.
