Joey Moore, of The Plains has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s incoming class for the fall 2021 semester.
Moore, a senior at Athens High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
