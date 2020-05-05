Airline Church of Christ, 4477 St. Rt. 681 NW, Albany, will hold a special "Drive In" Mother's Day worship service this Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Local Gospel artist, Jimmy Howson, will be sharing a special concert as part of the morning worship service. In a "drive in" service participants remain in their vehicles for safe "social distancing." The church is located four miles northwest of Albany on Rt. 681. Parking lot space is limited to the first fifty vehicles. For additional information please call minister Willard Love at 698-7041.
