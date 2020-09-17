The Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society will distribute free $10, $20, $25 Certificates which may be redeemed at a number of Athens small businesses and Farmer’s Market vendors on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 in celebration of Emancipation Proclamation Day.
Certificates will be passed out in front of the church located at the corner of Congress and Carpenter Streets in Uptown Athens, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and will continue until all are distributed.
The Society received an anonymous donation earmarked specifically for a COVID-19 response. See www.mountzionathens.org for the small business/vendor participants.
