The Mt. Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society in Athens, Ohio, has been selected to host one of three multi-day community design workshops led by the National Endowment for the Arts. Part of the Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design (CIRD) program, a national initiative that aims to support rural communities through hands-on training and other events, the workshop in Athens will focus on the efforts to preserve and re-imagine the use of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Mt. Zion is a century-old church founded in 1872 that is the last standing building in the city that was built by free-born and formerly enslaved black artisans. The workshop will focus on the work of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society and its partners as they envision the architectural rehabilitation and revitalization of the church as an economic engine and as a hub for black history and culture in Athens.
A partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Housing Assistance Council, and Texas-based buildingcommunityWORKSHOP, CIRD works with communities with populations of 50,000 or fewer to enhance the quality of life and economic viability through planning, design, and creative placemaking.
With the goal of using creative thinking to address issues unique to each community, CIRD workshops seek to empower local citizens to explore creative solutions with assistance from design, economic development, and creative placemaking professionals.
This year, in addition to Athens, Millinocket, Maine, and Pueblo of Laguna, New Mexico, have been selected to host workshops. Specific dates and the participating members of the resource team for these workshops have yet to be announced, but more information will be available on the CIRD website. To learn more about the CIRD program, visit rural-design.org.
Find more information about the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society at mountzionathens.org. The Mt. Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society is supported by its partners, which include the Athens County Foundation, the City of Athens Planning Department, and the Southeast Ohio History Center.
