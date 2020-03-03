On March 7, at 1 p.m. the Multicultural Genealogical Center will have Attorney Sharon Barnett speaking about her life experiences as a lawyer, including her time in Kenya. This free event, open to the public, will be followed by refreshments and social hour. MGC is located in Chesterhill, OH, at 7540 Marion Street. Any questions can be directed to Rhonda (740-423-595) or Ada (740-448-1305).

