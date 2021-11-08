The Rotary Clubs of Athens and Athens Sunrise were both recognized for their work in the local community by Rotary International’s District 6690 during a larger event hosted by Past District Governor Steven L. Heiser.
The groups were recognized for their creative club-to-club partnerships during the COVID-19 pandemic as they teamed up to show appreciation for first responders and health care workers.
The Athens Rotary Club was additionally recognized for their high-impact virtual meetings during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The Athens Rotary Club meets at noon on Mondays and the Athens Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Both clubs hold their meetings, which are open to the public, at the Ohio University Inn & Conference Center.
Steven Heiser of Upper Arlington, who served as District Governor in 2020-2021 remarked, “Our communities depend on strong, vibrant Rotary Clubs and our clubs depend on members supporting one another and championing the cause.”
