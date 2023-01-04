We have several wonderful museums in the Athens area. There is the Southeast Ohio History Center, which features interesting artifacts and information about local doings. There is a military museum in Nelsonville featuring many donated items from local veterans. We have the Kennedy Museum of Art at The Ridges. At one point, there was even a pencil sharpener museum featuring an individual’s lifetime collection of pencil sharpeners.


