We have several wonderful museums in the Athens area. There is the Southeast Ohio History Center, which features interesting artifacts and information about local doings. There is a military museum in Nelsonville featuring many donated items from local veterans. We have the Kennedy Museum of Art at The Ridges. At one point, there was even a pencil sharpener museum featuring an individual’s lifetime collection of pencil sharpeners.
But besides these established, traditional museums, there is, right here in Athens, a mighty ‘Museum in Disguise’. Here among the arts and crafts and new items are significant gems of bygone days just waiting for the historical detective.
The Peddler’s Junction Vender Mall is comprised of many booths owned or rented by individuals. Each booth has a personality of its own. At this museum, you won’t see any signs that say, “Do Not Touch”. As a matter of fact, the visitor is encouraged to touch, inspect, and (for the right price) take home their very own museum piece.
As I was shopping for Christmas presents at the Peddler, I came across an especially interesting historical item. It was an empty can of ‘Billy Beer’ for $1.00. The creator of this beer was, none other than, Billy Carter, the bother of President Jimmy Carter. Billy was a farmer and a ‘good ol’ boy from Georgia who capitalized on his brother’s political fame. At one point in 1978, Billy developed a relationship with Libya. It was suspected that Libya paid Billy $2 million. This act was believed to be influence peddling. A Senate hearing ensued. The scandal was known as ‘Billygate’. With the purchase of this empty can of beer, I now possess a bit of American history.
Of course, most the items at the Peddler’s Junction don’t fit into the category of history or historical pop culture, but many do. Here are just a few. There is a fascinating collection of old metal lunchboxes, including boxes featuring the original Star Trek crew, a rusty Mork and Mindy box and even an old Disney lunchbox.
This old school relic was in the shape of a yellow school bus and featured early Disney characters such as Pinocchio and Goofy. There was a collection of old bicycle and car inner tube repair kits. Can you image that? One antique tube repair kit alone is one thing, but a big collection of different tube repair kits makes the collection awesome. Then there was the Beatles Monopoly Game with a classic black and white photo of the ‘fab four’ on the cover. But you have to be quick in this business. I spotted this treasure on one trip to the store. On the next trip, it was gone.
There is an antique cherry picker just waiting for the antique gentleman farmer. It’s your’s to take home for only $16.50.
These are just a few of the items to be found among the many booths in this vast museum of history, known as The Peddler’s Junction. Collecting is subjective. There will be items here that are only meaningful to you. Then, it’s up to you to explain to your spouse why you spent $16.50 for an antique cherry pitter.
If anyone has any memories or comments about history collections, please drop me a note. I will add it to my notes. John Halley. jhalley@athensmessenger.com
