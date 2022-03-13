NELSONVILLE — The Mustang Discovery Ride team will ride into Nelsonville on Monday, March 14–Tuesday, March 22 to Hocking College, hosted by the college's equine science program, for two “Meet the Mustangs” events and demos.
The Robert Redford-produced documentary, “The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses,” is to screen on Tuesday, March 15 and Friday, March 18.
Discussion about the film is to be led by the team after the screenings, donations appreciated. These events are to be open to the public.
“Meet the Mustangs” Event, Demo and Film Screening
Where: Hocking College. 3301 Hocking Parkway, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764
When: Tuesday, March 15, starting at 1 p.m./film screening to follow time (TBD).
Rain date and second “Meet the Mustangs” Event, Demo and Film Screening
Where: Hocking College. 3301 Hocking Parkway, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764
When: Friday, March 18, starting at 1 p.m./film screening to follow time (TBD).
The Mustang Discovery Ride is presented by EQUUS Film Fest, Mustang Heritage Foundation, J A Media Productions. Their mission is to inspire the adoption of 5,000 mustangs by traveling 5m000 miles across the USA on their mustangs and hosting educational events, demos, documentary screenings and clinics along the way.
Hocking College Equine Science Program offers four distinct majors:
• Equine Teaching and Training Program: Designed for students interested in learning about how to work with horses in a wilderness-trail environment, packing, driving and arena work, as well as working with young stock.
• Equine Assisted Services: Designed for students with an interest in working with individuals with disabilities and training horses to be service animals for these agencies.
• Equine Health and Complementary Therapies: Designed for students interested in the health field and applying physical therapeutic modalities of massage and acupressure.
• Farrier Science and Business Program: Designed to provide students with a firm knowledge base and skill set to be a professional farrier.
The Mustang Discovery Ride team is to start back on the American Discovery Trail, riding out from Hocking College on March 22 with some new adventurers joining the ride.
The team has opened the ride to riders who want to have a “long riding" experience. If you are interested in riding along for one-week or longer, please contact Mustang Discovery Foundation Executive Director Lisa Diersen by email at lisa@equusfilmfestival.net and you will be sent an information kit.
There are currently 53,000+ wild horses in holding pens across America. Each and every one deserves a loving home. Can we inspired you to want to adopt one of these living legends? Join us if you’re interested in adopting and want to find out more!
The Mustang Discovery Ride will take you on a journey across the United States, coast to coast, on American mustangs.
Riders Hannah Catalino and Lisanne Fear will cover 12 states — taking 12 months — with the assistance of their support crew. Starting in Delaware in September and ending their journey on the California coast this year, both girls are trainers who have taken part in the MHF Trainer Incentive Program (TIP).
Catalino travels the world as a Mustang Ambassador and trainer doing “Wild Horse Workshops” and Liberty Training Clinics. Mustang Discovery Ride presents unique sponsorship opportunities for interested parties.
Please reach out to Diersen by email, or call 630-272-3077 for more information and to find out how you can become involved in this amazing cross-country adventure.
EQUUS Film Fest will provide home-based support and management. J A Media Productions' Julianne Neal will assist the team on the development of the documentary, podcast and docu-series.
The EQUUS Film and Arts Fest highlights and rewards the diverse and creative efforts of those who pay artistic homage to the horse. Every horse has a story; it’s our mission at the EQUUS Film and Arts Fest to share those stories through film, art and literature.
Save the dates!
EQUUS Film and Arts Fest 2022 will take place both “virtually” and “live” in Ocala, Florida in December 2022.
Visit online at www.equusfilmfestival.net and follow on Facebook and Twitter.
The Mustang Discovery Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a wild ride across America to inspire adoptions of living legends. They are working to help people discover how truly incredible these wild horses are, trekking with their favorite companions 5,000 miles across America to inspire the adoption of 5,000 mustangs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.