NAMI Athens will be holding its first support group session of the year on Thursday, Jan. 7. The Family Support Group meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom. This is a confidential support group for adult family members, friends, and significant others of individuals living with a mental health condition. For the meeting link, email info@namiathensohio.org, or text or call 740-249-9249.
