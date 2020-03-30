NAMI Athens will hold Family Support Group again this week, on Thursday, April 2 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Email info@namiathensohio.org for the link to join or text/call 740-249-9249. The group is a confidential support group for adult family members, friends and significant others of individuals living with a mental condition. The group meets the first and third Thursday of each month via Zoom.

Load comments