This week is National Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, which is a time to highlight the dedicated and innovative workforce that is the heart and soul of supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Athens County has over 200 individuals who work as a Direct Support Professional (or DSP). DSPs assist people to live as independently as possible, realize their full potential, and help become integrated and engaged in their community.
To show appreciation to this workforce, the staff of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities made and delivered gift baskets to Athens County agencies that hire DSPs. Deliveries went to The Sech-Kar Company, Echoing Hills of Southeast Ohio, Capabilities, Goodwill Athens Activity and Training Center, RHDD, Inclusions, ResCare, SOAR, HAVAR, Buckeye Community Services, Family Service Provider, and RedDoor.
Thank you to all the DSPs of Athens County for the wonderful things you do every day!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.